JOHNSON, Bertha

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JOHNSON (Williams),

Bertha J. "Juanita"

Age 77, of West Carrollton, OH, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. Walk-through visitation 5-7 pm, Thursday, February 24, at House of Wheat

Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Funeral service 11 am, Friday, February 25, at Faith

Deliverance C.O.G.I.C., 450 Turner Rd. (Mask Required).

Interment West Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

