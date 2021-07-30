JOHNSON, Bernard J.



Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 30, 2021, at Maranatha



Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with



Bishop Truman L. Martin



officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour



prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online



condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com