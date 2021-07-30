springfield-news-sun logo
JOHNSON, Bernard

JOHNSON, Bernard J.

Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 30, 2021, at Maranatha

Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with

Bishop Truman L. Martin

officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour

prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online

condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

