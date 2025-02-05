Johnson, Benjamin

Updated 12 hours ago
Johnson, Benjamin Patrick "Ben"

JOHNSON, Benjamin Patrick (Ben), age 62 of Middletown, Ohio passed away January 7, 2025. A member of Holy Family Parish. A memorial Mass will take place on Friday February 7, 2025 at 3 p.m., Holy Trinity Church Middletown.

Visitation one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers suggested memorial contributions be made to: K9s for Warriors, Til Valhalla Project, or any other charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home.Condolences to the family via www.herr-riggs.com.

