Johnson, Benjamin Patrick "Ben"



JOHNSON, Benjamin Patrick (Ben), age 62 of Middletown, Ohio passed away January 7, 2025. A member of Holy Family Parish. A memorial Mass will take place on Friday February 7, 2025 at 3 p.m., Holy Trinity Church Middletown.



Visitation one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers suggested memorial contributions be made to: K9s for Warriors, Til Valhalla Project, or any other charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home.Condolences to the family via www.herr-riggs.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com