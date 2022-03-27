JOHNSON, Barbara Ann "Barb"



Age 71, passed away March 9, 2022. Barb retired from teaching in Mad River Schools and is fondly remembered by many of her former students. Barb lived for decades with Crohn's disease and navigated through over 50 different surgeries. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and William Budge. Barb is survived by her loving husband and partner of over 30 years, Marcus. Also



surviving are daughter, Karyn; grandchildren, Nikolas,



Georgia, and Albert; brother, Greg (Paula); in-laws, Gregg, Elinor and Jason; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A gathering celebrating Barb's life will be held on Friday, April 1st from 4:00 to 7:30 pm at Buffalo Wild Wings, 262 E. Stroop Rd., (Town and Country Center). A Mass of Christian Burial and interment in the St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be entered at: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

