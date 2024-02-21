Johnson, Arthur L. Jr.



age 64, departed this life Wednesday, February 14, 2024. A 1977 graduate of Dunbar H.S. Employed in several positions at Miami Valley Hospital. A jokester, who constantly kept you laughing and never let anything get him down. Survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Saturday, February 24, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com