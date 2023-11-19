Johns, Donald D. "DD"



Donald D. "DD" Johns, age 84, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away at home Wednesday November 8, 2023, with family by his side. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 23, 1939, son of the late Nora F. (Busch) and Dale Johns. He was a U. S. Army Veteran. Don retired from the Dayton Police Department in 1992 after more than 26 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Katherine R (Csaszar) Johns; his son, Brian (Dana) Johns; 4 grandchildren, Logan (Maria) Johns, Jacob (Catherine) Johns, Hunter Johns, and Dylan Johns; 3 step-daughters, Regina (Greg) Ellison, Vivica (Buck) Kiger, and Aletha (Lynn) Faulkner; 4 step-grandchildren, Sean (Kari) Ellison, Amanda Ellison, Wade (Andi) Kiger, Lindy Robinson, and Lance (Allie) Robinson. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday November 28, 2023, at the Dayton National Cemetery. A Funeral Procession will form at 10:15 a.m. and promptly leave at 10:30 from the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, Ohio. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral