Johns, Demetrius Joshua Lee



Demetrius Joshua Lee Johns, age 33, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Friday, June 9, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. (Mask Optional). Interment West Memory Gardens.

