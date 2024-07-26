Johns, Deborah

Johns (Griffin), Deborah Rae



Deborah Rae (Griffin) Johns passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2024. Debbie was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 13, 1948 to Neil J. and Edythe R. Griffin. She was a 1966 graduate of Shawnee High School and earned her Licensed Practical Nursing degree from JVS. Debbie enjoyed working with older patients at nursing facilities in Clark County. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Megyn (Adam) Wilson, grandchildren Luke, Sara and Jordan Wilson, her brother and sister-in-law James (Julie) Griffin, cousins Andrew Griffin, Chris and Alex Griffin, Robert (Nina) Griffin, Paige, Robin and Wyatt Griffin. Visitation will be Monday, July 29 from 5 to 7 PM at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME and interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com