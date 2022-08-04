JIOVANAZZO, James E.



James "Jim" Jiovanazzo, 85, of Lebanon, OH, and formerly of Elyria, OH, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, August 1, 2022.



James was born on December 11, 1936 in Elyria, OH to his loving parents, Anthony Salvatore and Maria Antonette (nee Anastasio) Jiovanazzo.



Jim graduated from Saint Thomas Military Academy in Saint Paul, Minnesota in 1955. He continued his education at the University of Dayton earning his BS in Education in 1962 and MS in Education in 1972. He married Barbara Ann (nee Tansey) on July 9, 1966. James taught high school history and political science for 30 years with Dayton City Schools.



He married Anne Dahling on February 12, 2000, and they resided together in Highland Beach, FL for over 17 years. He was a member of Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, a volunteer for the Florence Fuller Child Development Center and volunteered to save the turtles and other Florida wildlife. He was also a member of the League of Women Voters. He enjoyed singing in the choir, performing in theater productions, collecting radio shows, and listening to big band music. In 2016, Jim moved to Lebanon to be closer to family.



He is survived by his children, Anne-Marie (Michael) Cors of Lebanon, OH, Antony (Malinda) Jiovanazzo of Shorewood, IL, and Christina Jiovanazzo of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Frances and Samantha Cors: and Olivia Jiovanazzo; and many loving nieces, nephews and family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Marie Antonette Jiovanazzo; wife, Barbara Ann in 1980; wife, Anne Dahling in 2016; sister, Catherine Gentile; brothers, Joseph and Dominic Giovannazzo; nephews, Joseph and Anthony Jiovanazzo and Terrence Tansey Jr; and great-nephew, Theodore Giovannazzo.



The family will receive family and friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH, on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Christian burial services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Vermilion, OH. Memorial donations may be made in Jim's memory to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02418 or Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 8690 Yankee St, Washington Twp, OH 45458 or the American Heart Association, P.O. BOX 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.


