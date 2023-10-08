Jingling, Wilma Louise

Jingling (Beadle), Wilma Louise



Age 91, of Beavercreek, having lived a very full and meaningful life, passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2023. Wilma was born on October 19, 1931, in Walnut Hill, Illinois, to the late Virgil Arthur and Faye Beatrice (Fore) Beadle. She was the eldest child, and grandchild, in her family. Reared during the Great Depression and Second World War, a sense of family, duty, and country permeated her life. Wilma was an exceptionally bright, inquisitive, thoughtful, caring, outgoing, an unassuming trailblazer and always found great joy in helping, especially helping children. She graduated sum cum laude from Southern Illinois University. With her husband, Albert W. Trtanj she had her beloved daughter, Juli Moore Trtanj. After their divorce, Wilma married Robert (Bob) G. Jingling and moved to Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Beavercreek, Ohio. Wilma enjoyed her role as a mother, military wife, golfer, bridge player, bowler and teacher. Wilma taught the sixth grade at Shaw Elementary School for a decade and then developed and initiated what became the BELL (Beavercreek Elementary Learning Lab) Gifted Program for grades three through six. At age 50+ she earned her Master's in Gifted Education. Wilma loved the arts, music, dancing, and playing the piano and organ. She sang in her church choirs and even once performed with them at Carnegie Hall. She was an avid supporter of the Arts and an active member of the Friends of the Dayton Ballet, the Opera Guild of Dayton, and the Dayton Philharmonic Volunteer's Association and Muse Machine. She loved to travel and experience the world-seeing Australia, China, Russia, Egypt, Jordan, numerous European countries, and most importantly to visit her nephew (Todd Beadle) and his family in Norway! In addition to her interest in travel and the arts, Wilma was also involved in the Beavercreek Women's League and Republican Women's groups. She is predeceased by her parents, and sister Barbara Cooper (Bryan Kent). She is survived by her daughter Juli Trtanj (Jonathan Davis), brother Virgil Arthur Beadle, Jr (Vicki), nieces and nephews Lesa Cooper Byrum (Charlie), Denise Cooper Covington (Rick), Marcella Cooper Chambers (Roger), Renee Beadle Palmier (Mike), Kevin and Lisa Beadle, and Todd and Lene Beadle. She created lifelong friendships with many of her students, colleagues, and classmates. Wilma never met a stranger and made everyone feel welcome. She loved learning and teaching, had passion for the arts and travel, would not stand for injustice or maltreatment, and found joy in her faith, her family, and her work. Never a child's sorrow went unnoticed nor a joyful moment uncelebratedshe taught and lived from the heart. In her honor, donations may be made to the Glen Helen Outdoor Education Center, the Muse Machine, the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, or Westminster Presbyterian Church. The Memorial Service and Celebration of Life Reception for Wilma B. Jingling will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, October 14, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., 125 N Wilkinson St, Dayton, OH 45402. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



