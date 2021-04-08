X

JEWETT, Sherry

JEWETT (Scowden), Sherry Lynn

Age 58, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1980.

Sherry had been working as an assistant manager with Home Buys for the past 20 years. She enjoyed working, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 29 years: James Jewett, sons: Nicholas (Angela) Scowden of Butler Twp., Matthew Humerick of Miami Twp., grandchildren: Alexis, Cassidy, Brianna, Bryce, Brayden, Brookelyn, mother: Shelby (Hatfield) Scowden of Union,

siblings: Andy (Patti) Scowden of Union, Pamela (John) Tyree of Union, Rebecca (Shaun) Free of Brookville, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Roger Scowden. A walk-through visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Memorial

Services will follow at 7:00 p.m. If desired, memorial

contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to the American Cancer Society. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain

social distancing. To view the service for Sherry and leave an on online condolence, please visit


