JETT, Curtis Ford



Curtis Ford Jett, age 70 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022, at Hospice of Butler/Warren Counties. He was born on July 23, 1951, to Ray and Thelma (Chapman) Jett in Middletown, Ohio. Curtis served in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971 in the 101st Airborne and 1st Cavalry. He was employed at the Cedars of Lebanon as their Heating and Air Technician for 20 years. Curtis was part of the Veteran's Social Command. Curtis is survived in death by his loving wife of 20 years; Karen (Feltner) Jett, his children; Jason (Shannon) Jett, Barbara Smith, siblings; Linda (Joe) Wills, Betty Small, and Richard (Libby) Smith, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, nieces; Terri Howard and Lisa Clark. The family will hold a graveside service on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Woodside Cemetery 2:30 p.m. Jerry Minor will be officiating and V.F.W. will be presenting Military Honors. Condolences may be sent to the family www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



