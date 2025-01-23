Jeter, Patricia A.



A beloved matriarch and diligent professional, departed this world on January 12, 2025, in Trotwood, Ohio. She was born on February 27, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio. Patricia was preceded in death by her Beloved Husband Theodore Richard Jeter Jr., Adored Sister Doris Hammond Turner and Brother Charles Hammond III. Her Beloved Parents Charles and Vinnie Hammond II, Great nephew Clifford Tyrone Hammond. Niece Deborah Razor, Michelle Hammond and Great niece Monisa Razor. Patricia was a former member of Mt. Zion Baptist church growing up in Springfield and attended many churches in Dayton. She was truly a daughter of The Most High thru Jesus. Patricia graduated from South High School in Springfield, earned an associate's degree from Sinclair Community College. Her professional career was distinguished by 35 years of dedicated service at the Defense Electronic Supply Center, where she held the position of GS12 Inventory Supply Specialist. She leaves behind: Her Beloved Son Edward Bryant, Grandson D'Edward Franklin, Great grandchildren Ariel Esters and Deonta Cordell, Great-great grandchildren Aaliyah Patterson, Kay'Ceon Youngblood, Nico McLemore; Nieces Lisa Turner Mose, Robin Turner and Yolande Carter Hodges.(sis.Doris) Nieces Doris Louise Ricks, Vinnie Butler, Nephews Charles Hammond IV, Richard Hammond, Timothy Hammond. ( bro. Charles Jr.) Brother Dr. Louis G. Hammond and Nephew Michael Hammond. Great Nieces and Nephews: Latoya Logan, Aaliyah Otero, Frederick Razor Jr. and Eric Hodges. (sister Doris grandchildren). Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm on Monday, January 27, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Patricia will be laid to rest with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery at 1:00 pm. To share a memory of Patricia or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com