JERGENS, Paul B.



There will be a funeral mass for Paul B. Jergens (Chaminade HS '65, U of Dayton '69) on Wednesday, May 18 at 11am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 22 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton, OH 45404. There will be a visitation with the family in the church lobby starting at 10am. The mass will be followed by the burial at Calvary Cemetery. All are welcome. Flowers may be sent to the church.