JENNINGS, Loretta

2 hours ago

JENNINGS, Loretta L.

Loretta, 82 passed away on 8/23/22.

She is survived by her loving husband James Jennings. Her children, Sylvia Jones, Betty (James) Dix, Robin and Sampson Ward, and Nicie (Herbert) Booker. Her sisters, Vivian (Oscar) McDonald and Elva Wright. She was preceded in death by her son Charles A. Ward.

Her celebration of life service will be held at Thomas Funeral Home on 9/1/22. Viewing at 10am and the service at 11am. 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

