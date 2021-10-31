JENNINGS,



Kenneth Jennings



Was born June 1, 1950, in Decatur, Alabama. He departed this earthly life on October 9, 2021. He was a graduate of Paul



Laurence Dunbar High School class of "68. Retired from the Dayton Board of Education, Waibel Energy Systems.



Kenneth was preceded in death by his father Armistice Jennings, mother, Pearlina



Jennings. Wife of 48 years Lillie Crutch Jennings. Brother,



Alvin Jennings Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory daughters Melissa Hines, Tonya (Mark) Mays, Felicia Jennings. Sons,



Antonio Collins, Kenneth Jennings Jr, Julius Jennings. Sister, Dorothea Jones. Loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at All In Banquet Hall, 1543 Alwildy Ave., Dayton, OH 45417 11 AM until 5 PM. Per Kenneth's request no funeral service.



