JENKINS, Shelley

JENKINS (Cloud),



Shelley Kathleen



81, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday morning, May 15, 2022. She was born in Connersville, Indiana, on July 20, 1940, the daughter of the late George N. and Rosemary K. (Hanes) Cloud. Shelley



retired from Navistar following many years of service. She was a member of Grace Bible Church and had been a member of the Red Hat Society and the Sweet Adelines. She is survived by her children, David (Heidi) Cotton, Bruce (Polly)



Cotton and Christi Frock; brother, Geoff Cloud; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Sandy Curtis. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cora Rose McFarland; sisters Sharon Kay Cloud and Shannon Eileen Harris; and brothers, Mike Cloud and Norman Moore. A service in celebration of Shelley's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Marv Wiseman



presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



