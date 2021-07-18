JENKINS, Mary



Lavalette Cowart



Mary Jo Jenkins, age 84, recently of Tallahassee, FL, joyfully joined Jesus on July 7, 2021. Mary Jo retired from 31 years teaching in Miamisburg. She was raised in Arlington, GA, and graduated from Agnes Scott College. She and



husband, Bob Jenkins, enjoyed 61 years of a loving, caring



marriage. She is survived by Bob; four children: Jeff, Steve, Jenny and Michael and seven grandchildren. She will be interred in Arlington July 23. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arlington Oakgrove Cemetery, 16 Pioneer Rd., Arlington, GA 39813 would be welcomed.

