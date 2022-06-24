JENKINS, Karen "KJ"



Age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 14th of 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 30th, 1961, to the late Charles and Genevieve Jenkins (Feleci)



Karen was preceded in death by her son, Steven Lee Hartley; and her sister, Debra Jenkins.



Karen is survived by her fiance Mike, her children Michael (Shannon), Ryan (Brittany) and Jenna (Josh); grandchildren Ethan, Damon, Anthony, MJ,



Joshua, Aiden, Ruby, Mackenzie and Madison; sisters Cathy (Fred) Cheryl (Bob) and countless nieces and nephews.



Karen was a loving Fiance, Mother, Mamaw, Sister and Aunt. There was nothing Karen enjoyed more in life than spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Karen enjoyed watching her sports, she was a big Colts fan but also cheered for the different teams of her family because that's just who she was. Before her health declined, her favorite activities were anything with the grandkids, especially their sporting events and bowling.



Visitation will be held on June 27th from 11am-12pm with funeral service immediately following at Tobias Funeral Home at 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd.,Beavercreek, Ohio. Burial will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery, 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton, Ohio.

