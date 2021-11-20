JENKINS, Janet



NEW MARSHFIELD-Janet Carol (Goff) Jenkins, age 82, of Springboro, formerly of New Marshfield, died Monday,



November 8, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Born September 1, 1939, in New Marshfield, she was the daughter of the late Solomon William Goff and



Edna Naomi (Russell) Goff.



Janet was a 1957 graduate of Waterloo High School and a 1962 graduate of Ohio University. In addition, she also completed graduate courses at Miami University. Janet taught



music and history classes at Waterloo and Shade Schools in Athens County. She retired as a 5th grade teacher from Clearcreek Elementary School in Springboro after thirty-three years of service. Janet was President of the Waterloo Alumni Association and published a history of Waterloo High School. Janet also published a book about one room schoolhouses in Ohio, which is available at the Ohio Historical Society. For many years, Janet was a member of the Ferry Church of Christ where she filled many roles: pianist, organist, choir director, women's trio member, and women's Bible studies teacher. She was recently a member of Heritage Christian Church. Janet was an avid sports fan (and athlete!) her entire life – The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Big Red Machine held a special place in her heart.



Janet is survived by three daughters, Susan Jenkins and her wife, the late Brenda Bowers, of Canal Winchester; Jennifer (Matt) Teleha of Kettering; and Caroline (Greg) Reynolds of Centerville; seven grandchildren, Olivia, Katherine, Joel, and Meredith Teleha, Phoebe Magruder, Sabine and Nico



Reynolds; and a beloved sister, Joy (Gene) Thomas of



Sanbornville, NH, and their three children Vicki Ridlon, Eric (Marcia) and Doug (Shannan) Thomas.



A memorial service will be held December 17, 2021, at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, Ohio 45701 with Charles Russell, Minister officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call at 1:00 until time of service at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Waterloo Community Senior Center, 4005 Old State Rt. 56, New Marshfield, OH 45766. A memorial service will also be held on December 19, 2021, at Heritage Christian Church, 7171 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Ohio 45458 at 12:30. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online



register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.

