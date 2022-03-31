springfield-news-sun logo
JENKINS, Jack

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JENKINS, Jack

Age 88, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Virginia, in 2019. He loved photography, bowling and rifle shooting competitions. He was a longtime active member of the Brookville Church of the Brethren. Jack is survived by his sons, Stephen (Mary) Jenkins, and Michael (Jane) Jenkins; grandchildren, Scott (Timica) Jenkins, and

Jennifer (Rodney) Jenkins-Middendorf; great-grandsons, Jesse Jenkins, and Martin Rector; sister, June (Bob) Boyer and

numerous other relatives and friends. A celebration of life gathering will be held 10-11 am, Friday, April 1 at the Brookville Church of the Brethren, 220 Western Ave., Brookville. A Memorial service will begin at 11:00 am, with Pastor Michael Trott officiating. Jack will be buried with

Virginia at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brookville Church of the

Brethren or Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements are entrusted to the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

