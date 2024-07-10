Jenkins, Ella Marie



Mrs. Ella Marie Jenkins, 88 years old, went home to be with the Lord and many of her family members. She was a long-time resident of Northridge in Dayton, Ohio which she considered home. Roland Hargrove will officiate the ceremony at Newcomer Funeral Home located 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45424. The burial will take place at Willow View Cemetery located at 2500 Neff Rd. Dayton, Ohio 45414. Marie was the beautiful daughter of Worth Jones and Nora Lee Masters. She was married to Troy Jenkins Jr. who preceded her in death. Her Brothers and Sisters who proceeded her in death were Allen, Andrew, Bill, Eugene, George, Jonnie, Sam, Ola Mae Vaughn, Betty Griffin, and Edna Hunter. Marie had seven wonderful children who loved her very much. Dale Jenkins (Barb), Darlene Moore, Diann Dohrman (Duane), Danny Jenkins (Nancy), Deborah Hargrove (Roland), Dewayne Jenkins (Sandy), Darris Robinson, She was extremely blessed and just adored all her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren. They all loved their Mamaw Rie! Marie really loved spending time with her family, rooting for her Cincinnati Reds, shopping, traveling, playing cards, sharing a good meal, laughing, and just enjoying life. She will be extremely missed by all her family!



