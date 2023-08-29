Jenkins, Earl Richard



Earl Richard Jenkins, age 80 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday August 27, 2023 at the Hospice of Dayton. He was born June 12, 1943 in Hanging Rock, OH, the son of the late Alden and Emma (Cottrell) Jenkins. Earl was employed as a millwright, retiring from Local 1066. He was an avid race car driver and was a three-time champion of figure 8 racing at KilKare Speedway. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a stepson, Robert "Bobby" Cox; a brother, Fred; and two sisters, Edith and Phyllis. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Marie Frances Keen Cox Jenkins, who he married on September 5, 1970; two sons, Tim (Amber) Jenkins of New Lebanon, OH, Rich (Juli) Hoff of Odenton, MD; a daughter, Dee (David) Yost of London, OH; 23 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers, Larry (Kathy), Harley (Roberta), Harlan (Toni), Bill Jenkins; two sisters, Lucille Stacy, Barbara Gibson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. A funeral service will be held on Thursday August 31, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E, Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



