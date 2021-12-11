JARVIS, Dill

JARVIS, Jr., Dill



Was born on November 4, 1923, and met His Savior face-to-face on December 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Dill Jarvis, Sr. and



Roberta Bundy Jarvis; six brothers, three sisters and his granddaughter, Rhonda Jarvis. He is survived by his loving wife,



Geraldine Jarvis; son, David (Jan) Jarvis; daughter, Linda (Jeff) Castator; grandchildren Jessica (Ryan) Lawson, Brandon (Sloan) Castator and Blake (Jenny) Castator; great-grandchildren Lanah Castator, Lenox Castator, Lincoln Lawson, Lexington Lawson and soon-coming Lyric Lawson and baby Castator. At the age of 11, Dill began working in various occupations, first in the coal mines and



later as a cab driver and mechanic. Dill has been a faithful



intercessor, greeter, usher and lifetime elder of Hamilton Christian Center, a hard-working member of Laborers Union 534 for 60 years, and a Kentucky Colonel. The impact he has had on his family and community was recognized by making June 1st "Dill Jarvis Day" in Butler County. Dill is a man of strong devotion and faithfulness to his family and his church. His constant passion for the power of God to be present in his life and the lives of others has made a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. Special thanks to Rocky, Crystal and Cindy with Affinity Care. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 13 from 11am-1pm and the celebration of life service will immediately follow at 1pm. Hamilton Christian Center, 1940 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. Interment to



follow the service at Venice Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

