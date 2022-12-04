JARUSIEWIC,



George Adam



94 years old, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He was born in Southhold, Long Island, New York, on July 21, 1928. George is preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Mildred (Clark) Jarusiewic. This dashing young sailor met his future bride on New Year's Eve, in Time Square. They were happily married for 58 years. He is survived by four daughters, Diane (Alex) Maluk, Leslie (Thomas) Forsyth, June Nisbet, and Nancy (Glenn) Raber; eight grandchildren Lisabeth, Gregory, Thomas Jr., Jon, Shannon, Jessica, Betsy, David; nineteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. George was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, the owner of Fairfield Plaza Shopping Center, and the past owner of Traveler's Gift Shop, American Fireplace, Lynn's Hallmark Shops, Crown Hallmark Shops, and Fairfield Plaza Crafts and Gifts. He was also an accomplished brick mason building many houses, including Fairfield Plaza Shopping Center and the Jarusiewic Log Cabin, which was donated to the City of Beavercreek. George served on the Youth Fire Brigade during the war with the Southhold Fire Department and served in the US Navy on the USS North Carolina. George had a fun sense of humor and loved playing cards with his family. He was the definition of altruistic, never knowing a stranger and always helping family and others alike. His generosity, good heartedness and strong desire to help others was unsurpassed. Family to receive friends 2:00PM to 4:00PM, Sunday, December 10, 2022, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM, Monday, December 11, 2022, at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial to follow in the Mount Zion Park Cemetery.

