JAQUES, Janie Sue



Age 76, of Piqua, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at her home. She was born January 2, 1946, in Orlando, Florida, to her parents Lurton and Lucile (Brown) Worthington. Janie retired as a lunch lady for Mad River Schools and enjoyed eating at her special table at the Fish Guy restaurant in Florida. She will be missed and remembered by her children and their spouses Dana and Jeff Chamberlin of West Milton, Michael and Leashia Jaques of Beavercreek, Nathan and Rhiannon Jaques of Dayton; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; companion Hariel Thomas of Piqua. She was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie Junior Jaques and her son Lonnie M. Jaques. Services will be held 6:00 PM, Wednesday, August 17, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 3:00-6:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Suicide Prevention. Memories may be shared online at www.hale-sarver.com.

