JANKY, George Thomas



Age 74, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. George was born on April 22, 1948, in Chicago, IL, to the late Joseph and Ruth (McHugh) Janky. He attended worship services at Centerville Community Church and retired from a 48-year sales career at WTUE Radio earning the Diamond and Presidents Club Award. George #35 was one of the best and most beloved University of Dayton Basketball Players. As a top 5 recruit in the nation from Chicago's St. Rita High School; George was a UD Sophomore Center on the 1968 Flyers Team that won the National Invitational Tournament. Senior Team Captain, George finished Senior Year as Dayton's leading scorer and MVP of the Team. George, a loving Father, enjoyed cooking meals for family. George shared his contagious smile and signature hugs generously. His personalized notes and gifts were adored by family, friends and clients. George was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph Jr.; sister-in-law Elaine; brother-in-law, Joseph Chopp. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Kim; daughters Madison, Kerry (Mike) Dorsten, and Katie (Charlie) Frank; grandchildren, Samantha, Harris, George, Oliver, Lucas; sisters, Ruth Ann Chopp, Sue (Mike) Pugh; brother, Bob (Kym) Janky; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thurs, November 17 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Centerville Community Church, 10688 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458. The memorial service, November 18th will begin at the church at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Dayton6th.com; mail checks payable to: Dayton 6th, PO Box 206, Dayton, OH 45409. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

