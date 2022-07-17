JAMES, Zydekia Princess



Age 2, born November 4, 2019 to Isaiah James and Kallen Wood, and cared for by her mothers, Vanessa Mann-Hobbs and Samarra Clancy, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022. Celebration of life service 11 am Tuesday, July 19, at All Nations Bible Fellowship, 3805 Kings Hwy. Visitation 9-11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

