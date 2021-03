In Loving Memory of



Steven L. James Jr.



8/28/1991 - 3/13/2017





It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone a part of us went with you the day God took you home.



If tears could build a stairway and heartaches make a lane we'd walk our way to heaven and bring you back again.



In life we loved you dearly in death we love you still in our hearts you hold a place no one could ever fill.

Loving you and missing you each and every day "Steven" Gone way too soon.



All of your family