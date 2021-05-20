JAMES, Myrtle V.



Age 99, formerly of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. Myrtle was a hostess at King Cole and The Inn in Dayton, Ohio, for several years. She returned to Wisconsin in 1992.



Myrtle is survived by a daughter, JoAnn DeBra (Allen) Fehrman of Tilleda, WI; a son, Bob (Cindee) James of Embarrass, WI; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Marvin, Albert "Nookie", and LeRoy Voelz; two sisters, Grace Sabatke and Ruth Ashenbrenner Kuhn; her husbands, Alfred DeBra and Emry James; and a grandson, Douglas Fehrman.



A funeral service for Myrtle will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano, WI.



