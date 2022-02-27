JAMES, Marvin E.



Age 84, of Miami Twp., passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Marvin was born Sept. 12, 1937, to the late John and Clara (Homan) James. He was also preceded in death by his wife Carolyn (Russell) James in 2016, son, Rodney James in 2014, brothers, Jerry, John, and



David James, sister, Helen



Lambert, and Barbara Graham. Marvin is survived by his son



Ronald (Cheryl) James, 3 brothers, Danny, Tom, and Doug James, 3 sisters, Clara Reichard, Jenny Durst and Carol Yontz,



3 grandchildren, Valerie (Brian) Schlemann, Jacqueline (Sean) Rothert, and Austin Lee (Ashley) James, 7 great-grandchildren, Emma, Ryan, Lucas, Josceline, Noah, Walker, and Tnille.



Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. from Moraine City First Church of God, 5867 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp., OH 45449 with Chaplain Mitch Pollic officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services (11 a.m.-1 p.m.).



Burial will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Miami



Valley Memory Gardens. Arrangements in care of Sanner



Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

