JAMES, Margaret

Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, was born January 7, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio. She earned her heavenly wings and departed this earthly life on July 1, 2022, after a brief illness. She graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, class of 1959. She retired from Duriron Manufacturing Corp. after 27 years of service. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Harvey and Margaret (Maggie) Reed, parents Cortez T. Lewis and Cora M. Hamilton (Bankston), brothers Cortez T. Lewis, Jr. and Theodore Lewis, Sr., sister Christina Wilkinson, husband Louis L. James and grandson, Felix M. Cade, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories, 3 children: Sonia A. (Garry) Lenoir, Clitus A. Moorehead, Jr., Monica R. (Damon) Woods, (Dayton, OH), 3 step-children: Teron L. (Valeishia) James (San Diego, CA), Tana L. James (Indianapolis, IN), Tawn L. James (Dayton, OH); 7 grandchildren: Paul J. (Brandy), Tyree A. Allen (Dayton, OH), Megan N. Moorehead (Boston, MA), Brittany M. (Dexter) Polk (Springfield, MA), DeShaun T. Cade (Dayton, OH), Clitus A. Moorehead, III (Springfield, MA), Darian M. (Anthony) Thompson (Tulsa, OK); 2 step-grandchildren: Brittany L. (Valley Ctr, CA) and Teron L. (Orlando, FL); 17 great-grandchildren; one brother: Rodney K. Lewis, Sr., two sisters: Lorraine L. Patton, Cathy L. Lewis, an uncle: Joe Bankston, sister-in-law: Patricia Lewis (all of Dayton, OH). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and special friends: Frances Woods, Brian, Jocelyn, Evan and Elesha White (Lorton, VA), Kathleen Staten and Rhonda McLemore (Dayton, OH). Celebration of life will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, OH 45417, Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00am with Rev. Dr. Marcettes L. Cunningham, Pastor officiating. Interment, Greencastle Cemetery.


