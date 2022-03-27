JAMES, Karen S.



75, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. She was born February 19, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William C. and Loretta A. (Glaser) James. Karen spent 30 years as a middle school teacher at South Vienna School in Northeastern Local School District. Survivors include three



siblings; Kathy LaLonde, Springfield, David and Kim James, Springfield, and Jeanette McEvoy, Pickerington, OH, and



numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, William Mark James, and a brother-in-law, Joe LaLonde. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to one of Karen's favorite charities by going to



https://linktr.ee/KarenSJames. "What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone, but what is woven into the lives of others."

