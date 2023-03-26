James, Donna Marie "Lady"



At the age of 73, Donna's flesh could no longer fight a terminal illness of an aortic aneurysm. A lifetime resident of Dayton, OH passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:47pm in Wilkesboro, NC. She attended Paul L. Dunbar HS & Sinclair Comm. College. She worked at Dayton VAMC, Wright-Patt AFB, Meijer & etc. Her occupations were nurse aide, cashier, cook, voting poll worker and other jobs that serviced the public. As a strong advocate for those around her to seek redemption, wisdom, education & her hospitality, Donna helped family, friends & strangers throughout her life. She was married to Emmett Paul Folley, Jr. - four children were born from their union. As a single mother, she managed to provide for her children, and they rarely felt the pains of poverty. She was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren with one on the way. She was thankful for all who helped her during her times of need. Special thanks to Erica, Lisa, Tamieka, Jessika, Deja, LaNita, Xavier, Hannibal, Sojourner, Alison, Rashid, Diane, Toussaint, Mattie, Lamarr, Tracy, Mae, Michele, Jocelin, Jennifer, Jeff, Curtis, Billy, Josephine, Mark, MVH (OH), Cleveland Clinic (OH), Wake Forest BH (NC) and Medi H.H. & Hospice (NC).



She leaves to mourn Derek Folley (son); Lisa Folley & Jennifer Folley (daughters); Diane Adams, LaNita Fox & Therese James (sisters); Mattie James (step-mother); 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, a host of family & friends. Donna was preceded in death by Mi-Chal S. Folley-Insa Israel (daughter); Lillian Higgins James (mother); Joe W. James (father); Hattie & Charles Higgins (maternal grandparents); Emma & Joseph R. James (paternal grandparents); Sherman James (brother), many other dearest relatives & friends.

