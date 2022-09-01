JACOX, Susan F.



Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. Susan was born February 22, 1929, to the late William and Margaretta Fowler. Also preceded in death by her husband, William Jacox. Susan is survived by her sister Margaretta F. Kirkpatrick, nephew Bradley R. Kirkpatrick, nieces Rebecca S. Matheny, Kathy Jacox Box, and Judy Jacox Dandison, 6 grand-nieces and nephews, and 3 great-grand-nephews and niece. A memorial service for Susan will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at South Dayton Presbyterian Church, 1180 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45459. Please consider donating to any of the following in Susan's name: Child Evangelism Fellowship, (3626 N Main St., Dayton, OH 45405), Gospel Mission Inc, (64 Burns Ave., Dayton, OH 45402), South Dayton Presbyterian Church, Hillside Chapel, (3515 Shakertown Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45430), or Fairhaven Church, (637 E. Whip Rd, Centerville, OH 45459). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-funeral.com for the Jacox family.

