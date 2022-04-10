springfield-news-sun logo
JACOBY, Winifred R.

Age 98, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton.

Winifred was the Secretary to the Superintendent for the Wayne Township School

System, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member of Sulphur Grove United

Methodist Church. Winifred was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald; and parents, Elsworth Young and Erma Richardson. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Bostelman of Huber Heights; son,

Donald Jacoby of Dayton; granddaughters, Amy and Julie

Jacoby; brother-in-law, Lloyd Jacoby; many nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside services were held at New Carlisle

Cemetery. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

