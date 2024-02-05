Jacoby, Lloyd

Jacoby, Lloyd Louis

Age 90, of Union, OH, formerly of Brookville, passed away on February 2, 2024, at the Dayton VA Hospital. Lloyd loved to farm and work with his tractors. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Peggy Sue Jacoby, his parents George & Maude Jacoby, his siblings, Melba (Jacoby) Moore, Donald "Bud" Jacoby, Charlotte (Jacoby) Berry, and Jay R. Jacoby. Lloyd is survived by his sons, Brian (Lori), David (Tammy) and Jeff (Kathy) Jacoby; his grandchildren, Carrie, Sarah, Bradley, Jessica, Maria, Emily, Kalyn, McKenzie, Carter and Macey; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Jameson; and numerous other relatives and friends. There will be visitation for Lloyd on February 7, 2024, from 10a.m.-12p.m at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309 with the service to follow at 12p.m. Burial will take place at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens following the service. Email condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com.

