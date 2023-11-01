Jacobson, Heather



Jacobson, Heather age 84, of Troy, passed away Monday, October 30, 2023 at her residence. She was born January 26, 1939 in North Umberland, England to the late Andrew and Frances Campbell. She married Thomas Jacobson; he preceded her in death in 2010.



She is survived by a son, Jon (Andrea) Wyatt of Troy; a daughter, Loraine Wyatt (Terry Parmenter) of Troy; five grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by siblings Andrew and Anna.



Heather worked as a salesperson at the former Center of Fine Arts in Trotwood.



Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Friday, November 3, at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City. Graveside services and burial will follow at 11:30 AM at Polk Grove Cemetery, Butler Township. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



Funeral Home Information

Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

327 W. Main St.

Tipp City, OH

45371

