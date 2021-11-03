springfield-news-sun logo
JACOBS, William R. "Bill"

75, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, in

Arbors at Springfield. Bill was born June 26, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, to Richard Harold and Mary Jane (Dodson)

Jacobs. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He was also a member of the Enon VFW and St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include two children,

William "Bob" Jacobs, Jr. and Pat (Trisha) Jacobs; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three siblings, Karen Smith, Rick Jacobs and Tom (Nancy) Jacobs; and numerous

nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Jacobs; and two nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Raphael Church.

