JACOBS, Mary Aline



Passed away January 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Mona Mauk Lowe, husbands Sam McCormick and Henry L. Jacobs and several brothers and



sisters.



Mary was a retired elementary school teacher. Survivors include her son Jim McCormick of Olive Hill, KY, and several grandchildren.



Funeral services were held Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Olive Hill, KY. Entombment was in the Rose Hill Burial Park in



Ashland, KY.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.



