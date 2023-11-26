Jacobs, Kenneth D.



Kenneth D. Jacobs, age 73, of Lebanon, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant surrounded by his family.



He was born in Middletown to parents, John and Irene Jacobs, who preceded him in death. Ken retired from PNC Mortgage. He was a three sport athlete in high school and played softball for several teams in the area. He loved sports, including the Reds, Bengals and Buckeyes and was an avid tennis fan. Ken was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church.



He will be missed by his wife of 43 years, Debbie; daughters, Maggie (Matt) Critchfield and Katie Jacobs; sister, Peggy Boggs; and grandchildren, Jake and Lillie; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lillian (Richard) Shumate, Betty (Paul) Meeker and brother, John Jacobs.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 am- 12 pm on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Don Shepherd officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45044 or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



