JACOBS, Kenneth Lee



05/19/1945 - 09/07/2022



Kenneth Lee Jacobs of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on May 19, 1945, one of eleven children of the late Gerald and Naomi Jacobs (Kennedy). Ken was a veteran of the US Navy, honorably discharged in 1969, followed by a career in information technology that took his family to California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Ohio.



Ken never met a stranger, and will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness and love for his family. Always quick to laugh and never one to wear out his welcome, his good nature will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Ken enjoyed the outdoors and nature, loved animals, road trips, the beach, watching The Andy Griffith Show and crime shows, working in the yard, hunting for morels, playing the lottery, listening to Jimmy Buffet and Kenny Rogers, big breakfasts and sneaking food to the dogs under the table.



Ken is survived by his two children - Rachael (Joseph Burns) of St. Louis, and Luke (Amy Hogan) of Columbus; seven grandchildren - Baylen Thiery, Maren Burns, Owen Jacobs, Harper Burns, Quinn Burns, Toby Jacobs and Seth Jacobs; and five siblings - Peggy Carver, Don (Lorraine), Richard (Patti), Frank (Norma), and Norma (Roger) Shaull. Ken was preceded in death by his wife Katherine Jacobs (Kitchen); his brothers Gary and Jack (Judy) Jacobs; and three sisters - Shirley Joan (Curt) Cook, Karen Sue Jacobs and Sally (Tom) Sedlacek.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local wildlife rescue in Ken's honor.

