Jackson, Piccola

2 hours ago

Mrs. Piccola O. Jackson

Sunrise ~ 1/25/1920 Sunset ~ 7/10/2001

If Roses grow in Heaven, Lord, pick a bunch for us,

Place them in Mama's arms, and tell her they're from us.

Tell her we love and miss her, and when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy, we do it everyday,

But there's an ache within our hearts,

because we miss her each and every day.

Rest in God's loving care,

Loving You ~ Family & Friends

