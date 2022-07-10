Jackson, Piccola O.

Mrs. Piccola O. Jackson
Sunrise ~ 1/25/1920
Sunset ~ 7/10/2001
Gone Are The Days
Mama, gone are the days we used to share. But in our hearts you're always there. The gates of memory will
never close. We miss you more than anyone knows. With tender love and deep
regret. We who love you will never forget. Gone is the face we loved so dear. Silent the voice we loved to hear. Too far away for sight or speech. But not too far for love to reach. Sweet the memories are so clear. In our thoughts you're
always near.
Loving & Missing You,
Family & Friends