Jackson, Piccola O.

Mrs. Piccola O. Jackson

Sunrise ~ 1/25/1920

Sunset ~ 7/10/2001

Gone Are The Days


Mama, gone are the days we used to share. But in our hearts you're always there. The gates of memory will

never close. We miss you more than anyone knows. With tender love and deep

regret. We who love you will never forget. Gone is the face we loved so dear. Silent the voice we loved to hear. Too far away for sight or speech. But not too far for love to reach. Sweet the memories are so clear. In our thoughts you're

always near.


Loving & Missing You,

Family & Friends



