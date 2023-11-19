Jackson, Lulu

Jackson, Lulu Belle

Lulu Belle Jackson was born on June 10, 1928 and earned her wings on November 13, 2023 in Conyers, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her father - James Warnock, mother - Myrtle Warnock, and three siblings: Gladys Blakey, Joyce Pitts, David Warnock, and husband Charles Jackson. She is survived by two children, Melody and Mark Jackson, four grandchildren; Tonyette Jordan (Courtney), Sharelle Cross (Dustin), Shardae' Jackson, and Mark Jackson Jr; and eight great grandchildren; Tanasia Rayner, Chance Colbert, Camryn Jordan, Cortez Jordan, Ja'cion Jackson, Journii Jackson, Draydon Cross, and Demi Cross; daughter-in-law, Sonovia Jackson, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A long time resident of Dayton, Lulu graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1946 and retired from a dynamic 20 year career with the US Post Office in 1988. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 10:00am the following day, Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Following the service, Lulu will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery. To share a memory of Lulu or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

