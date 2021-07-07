springfield-news-sun logo
X

JACKSON, Kevin

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

JACKSON, Kevin James

35, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on June 20th 2021. He was born on April 1st 1986. He was a visionary, a gentle soul, and an artist with a creative mind who saw the world differently. With a goofy sense of humor and a brilliant mind, Kevin

impacted so many with his big heart. As a drummer and an electronic artist, he was drawn to music as a young child.

Perfecting his skills, he created music both individually and collaboratively with other local artists. He is survived by his mother Lisa Anderson and father Rick (Melissa) Jackson; brothers Craig Anderson and Spencer Jackson; sister Caity Secamiglio (Scott); along with many more family members and great friends. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 9th at Polen Farm on 5099 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top