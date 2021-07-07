JACKSON, Kevin James



35, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on June 20th 2021. He was born on April 1st 1986. He was a visionary, a gentle soul, and an artist with a creative mind who saw the world differently. With a goofy sense of humor and a brilliant mind, Kevin



impacted so many with his big heart. As a drummer and an electronic artist, he was drawn to music as a young child.



Perfecting his skills, he created music both individually and collaboratively with other local artists. He is survived by his mother Lisa Anderson and father Rick (Melissa) Jackson; brothers Craig Anderson and Spencer Jackson; sister Caity Secamiglio (Scott); along with many more family members and great friends. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 9th at Polen Farm on 5099 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

