Jackson, John

Jackson, Rev. John Jr.



age of 88 of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Denise; daughters, Verletta A. Jackson, Teresa Jackson- (Dante' Sr.) Baker, Brenda Jackson (Dewayne) Martin, and Dr. Daria Yvonne (Rev. Dr. Bryant) Graham; sons, Rev. Clyde (Loudell) Jackson, Vincent Jackson, and Rev. Dr. John R. Jackson; 24 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Hospice of Dayton and Aventura at Carriage Inn. Visitation with family and friends 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2024, with funeral to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 Pastor S. N. Winston Way (formerly W. Siebenthaler Ave.), Dayton, OH 45406, Rev. Sam Winston, Jr., Pastor and officiant, Pastor John R. Jackson eulogist. Interment at West Memory Gardens. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



