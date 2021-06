JACKSON, Jr.



Jeremy K. "Nugget"



Age 4, son of Masheyla Flemister and Jeremy K.



Jackson, Sr. Brother of Zai'lah Flemister-Williams, unexpectedly passed away on May 29,2021. Nugget loved music, sports, video games, and cars. You could always see him in a home video dancing with a phone in his hand not missing a beat. Nugget you are loved so much and will be truly missed as a loving Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin, and Friend to all who knew him.