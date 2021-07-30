JACKSON, James Allan



Age 76 of Mount Dora, FL, passed away on July 12, 2021. Jim graduated from Butler High School and Wright State University. He went on to teach English in the Vandalia school system for many years and was a long-time member and organist at Polk Grove Church. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Florence Jackson, and survived by Thomas Stroh (partner), sisters Jane (Harvey) Schroeder, Ann (John) Gilbride and brother Robert (Dee) Jackson and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. His family celebrated Jim's life in a



private ceremony. He will be greatly missed.

