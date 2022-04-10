JACKSON, Eugene Francis



"Be comfortable with love and you will enjoy the adventure of life." Eugene Francis Jackson, lovingly known as "Gene," and "Little Gene," age 74 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born November 7, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene C. and Marjorie (Wertz) Jackson. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Brenda) Jackson. Gene is survived by his son,



Eugene Dario Jackson; daughter, Azucena Jackson; siblings, Patricia (Thomas) Rau, Sue (Robert) Mencia, Jeffrey (Esther) Jackson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family; mother of his children, Sorania Vallecillo; as well as many loving friends. Gene was a retired teacher with Dayton City Schools, but was still very active in the lives of his students. Additionally, he continued to teach at DPS, Central State University, Xenia City Schools, and Yellow Springs Schools. After winning the Singles Division in a handball tournament in Bowling Green, OH, Dayton's legendary player suffered a fatal head injury during the Doubles. Gene was a renowned and celebrated player and had won many trophies. However, the biggest trophies and the greatest joys in his life are his children. Visitation and Celebration of Gene's Life will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at Presidential Banquet Center (4548 Presidential Way, Kettering, Ohio 45429). Funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Gene enjoyed the brightness of life, so please come dressed in



colorful clothing to help us celebrate. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Dario and Azucena Jackson Education Fund. More details will be available at the funeral.


